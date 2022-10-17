Short Interest in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Declines By 15.9%

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $41.77 on Monday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $1,177,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 62.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.