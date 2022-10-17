Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 575,600 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 678,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days.

Sernova Trading Down 1.7 %

SEOVF opened at $0.59 on Monday. Sernova has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $172.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

