Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in September

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,200 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 264,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,116.0 days.
Tosoh Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of TOSCF opened at $11.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. Tosoh has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $11.96.
Tosoh Company Profile
