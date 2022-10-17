Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in September

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,200 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 264,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,116.0 days.

Tosoh Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TOSCF opened at $11.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. Tosoh has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

Get Tosoh alerts:

Tosoh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.