Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the September 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,635,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUS opened at $33.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $41.58.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

