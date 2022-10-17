Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Update

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Oculus VisionTech Trading Up 14.1 %

OVTZ stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. Oculus VisionTech has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.08.

Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Oculus VisionTech

Oculus VisionTech, Inc, a development-stage technology company, designs and markets digital watermarking services and solutions to business customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Forget-Me-Yes (FMY), a data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables secure discovery and delete requests against multiple data sources; comply trust saas suite (CTSS), a set of software tools designed to address cloud-native data management and regulatory compliant data governance; and cloud-based document protection system (Cloud-DPS) technology, a SaaS-based document management platform for tamper-proof document authentication and protection.

