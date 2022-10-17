Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the September 15th total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nathan’s Famous in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Nathan’s Famous

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATH. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the first quarter worth $231,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NATH opened at $62.50 on Monday. Nathan’s Famous has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $69.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.19.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter.

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.45%.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

