Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Short Interest Update

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 262,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

UHT opened at $43.22 on Monday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $596.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.32 per share, for a total transaction of $96,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,897,486.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 594.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

