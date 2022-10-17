Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,100 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 314,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $213.42 on Monday. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $208.22 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $470.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total transaction of $30,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,423,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,810,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total transaction of $30,522.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,423,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,810,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $3,558,735.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,408,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,437,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,283 shares of company stock valued at $21,976,184 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.