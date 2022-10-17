State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Short Interest Down 15.2% in September

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in State Street by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $61.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.13. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. As a group, analysts expect that State Street will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on STT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.81.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

