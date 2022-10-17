Short Interest in Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Decreases By 15.2%

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Leafbuyer Technologies Price Performance
Shares of LBUY opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.19. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile
