Short Interest in Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Decreases By 15.2%

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Leafbuyer Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LBUY opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.19. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

