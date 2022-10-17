Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Down 16.0% in September

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the September 15th total of 351,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE THW opened at $12.79 on Monday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

