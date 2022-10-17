Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Down 16.0% in September

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the September 15th total of 351,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Tekla World Healthcare Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE THW opened at $12.79 on Monday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88.
Tekla World Healthcare Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th.
About Tekla World Healthcare Fund
Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.
