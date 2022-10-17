NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Short Interest Update

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the September 15th total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 808,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 11.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 5.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTST shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

NTST opened at $17.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $860.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.