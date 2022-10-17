Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) & Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of Astrea Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and Virgin Galactic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrea Acquisition N/A -293.29% -0.94% Virgin Galactic -9,801.09% -40.77% -27.70%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.63 million N/A N/A Virgin Galactic $3.29 million 360.94 -$352.90 million ($1.42) -3.23

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and Virgin Galactic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Astrea Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Virgin Galactic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Astrea Acquisition and Virgin Galactic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrea Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Virgin Galactic 7 4 0 0 1.36

Virgin Galactic has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.29%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than Astrea Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Astrea Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Virgin Galactic beats Astrea Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrea Acquisition

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles. The company serves private individuals, researchers, and government agencies. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc.

