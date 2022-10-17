Giga-tronics (GIGA) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Giga-tronics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Giga-tronics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giga-tronics -35.33% -255.96% -37.55% Giga-tronics Competitors -0.24% -12.19% 1.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Giga-tronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Giga-tronics $9.03 million -$2.71 million -0.96 Giga-tronics Competitors $595.74 million $87.57 million -3.69

This table compares Giga-tronics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Giga-tronics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics. Giga-tronics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Giga-tronics has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giga-tronics’ competitors have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Giga-tronics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Giga-tronics Competitors 37 338 629 8 2.60

As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 45.60%. Given Giga-tronics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Giga-tronics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Giga-tronics competitors beat Giga-tronics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Gresham Worldwide, Inc. designs and develops ultra-reliable bespoke technology for the defense, medical, and telecommunications sectors. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. was formerly known as DPW Technology Group, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. It has additional offices in Washington, District of Columbia; Shelton, Connecticut; Salisbury and Wareham, United Kingdom; and Karmiel, Israel. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of BitNile Holdings, Inc.

