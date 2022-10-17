Contrasting PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ)

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) and Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma 0 2 1 0 2.33 Argos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

PLx Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,888.59%. Given PLx Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PLx Pharma is more favorable than Argos Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma -377.98% -205.59% -82.95% Argos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

PLx Pharma has a beta of 3.89, suggesting that its stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of PLx Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of PLx Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Argos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma $8.21 million 1.96 -$46.13 million ($2.35) -0.23 Argos Therapeutics $1.90 million 0.30 -$40.57 million N/A N/A

Argos Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PLx Pharma.

Summary

PLx Pharma beats Argos Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc. operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules. Its product pipeline also includes PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg; and PL1100 Ibuprofen 400 mg, which are in Phase I clinical stage for pain, inflammation, and fever. The company sells its products through drugstores, mass merchandisers, grocery stores, and e-commerce channels. PLx Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Sparta, New Jersey.

About Argos Therapeutics

Argos Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in North America. The company develops immunotherapies based on its proprietary technology platform, Arcelis. Its product candidates include rocapuldencel-T, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The company also develops AGS-004, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus. The company was formerly known as Merix Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Argos Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2004. Argos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Durham, North Carolina. On November 30, 2018, Argos Therapeutics, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

