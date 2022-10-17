Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PKIUF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parkland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Parkland stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. Parkland has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $31.37.

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

