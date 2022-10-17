The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. Cowen reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

