Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OWL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.75 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

OWL stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.10 million. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is -220.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $643,864.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,873,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,993,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock valued at $31,406,162. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth about $61,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $63,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 27.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

