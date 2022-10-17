Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Receives $101.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Centerspace to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Centerspace from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Centerspace Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.33. The firm has a market cap of $991.80 million, a PE ratio of -26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $112.27.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -121.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 6.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 3.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Centerspace in the first quarter worth about $440,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 5.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 17.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Centerspace



Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

