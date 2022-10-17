PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,158,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,480,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 897,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,884,000 after acquiring an additional 81,598 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in PROS by 33.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in PROS by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 272,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

PROS Stock Performance

Shares of PRO stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.21. PROS has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.86 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 781.16%. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PROS will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Featured Stories

