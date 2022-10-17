Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several analysts have commented on NKTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NKTR opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 544.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.40%. The business had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $65,492.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,761.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $50,265.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,993.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $65,492.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,761.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,695 shares of company stock valued at $573,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 486,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 112,024 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 210,436 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 32,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 279,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 175,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

