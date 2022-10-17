Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPGLY shares. HSBC upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €149.00 ($152.04) to €130.00 ($132.65) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($193.88) to €155.00 ($158.16) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $237.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.77 and a 200-day moving average of $152.92.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.