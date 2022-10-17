Brokerages Set EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) PT at C$74.50

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQB. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$47.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. EQB has a 1-year low of C$44.81 and a 1-year high of C$84.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.08.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$164.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQB will post 9.8800003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.01%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

