Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) and Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Head to Head Analysis

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) and Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gibson Energy and Associated British Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibson Energy 1 4 1 0 2.00 Associated British Foods 1 9 0 0 1.90

Gibson Energy presently has a consensus price target of $25.11, suggesting a potential upside of 59.33%. Given Gibson Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gibson Energy is more favorable than Associated British Foods.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibson Energy 1.71% 26.47% 4.79% Associated British Foods N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Gibson Energy and Associated British Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Gibson Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Associated British Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Gibson Energy pays out 127.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gibson Energy and Associated British Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gibson Energy $5.75 billion 0.40 $115.74 million $0.89 17.71 Associated British Foods $19.14 billion 0.61 $654.05 million N/A N/A

Associated British Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Gibson Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Gibson Energy has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated British Foods has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gibson Energy beats Associated British Foods on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc., a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses. The Sugar segment is involved in growing, processing, and selling sugar beet and sugar cane to industrial users. The Agriculture segment manufactures and sells animal feeds; and provides other products and services for the agriculture sector. The Ingredients segment manufactures bakers' yeast, bakery ingredients, enzymes, lipids, yeast extracts, and cereal specialties. The Retail segment is involved in buying and merchandising clothing and accessories through the Primark and Penneys retail chains, which offer womenswear, menswear, children's wear, footwear, accessories, homeware, and skincare products. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Associated British Foods plc is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments Limited.

