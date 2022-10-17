Contrasting Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ) and Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)

Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ – Get Rating) and Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Iridium World Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Iridium World Communications alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Iridium World Communications and Hellenic Telecommunications Organization, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iridium World Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Hellenic Telecommunications Organization 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a consensus price target of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 161.22%. Given Hellenic Telecommunications Organization’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hellenic Telecommunications Organization is more favorable than Iridium World Communications.

This table compares Iridium World Communications and Hellenic Telecommunications Organization’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hellenic Telecommunications Organization $3.99 billion 1.65 $659.70 million N/A N/A

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has higher revenue and earnings than Iridium World Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Iridium World Communications and Hellenic Telecommunications Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A Hellenic Telecommunications Organization 16.49% 29.33% 10.68%

Risk and Volatility

Iridium World Communications has a beta of 5.17, meaning that its stock price is 417% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization beats Iridium World Communications on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iridium World Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium is the first global wireless telecommunications company. The company offers its customers the ability to make and receive phone calls and receive pages virtually anywhere in the world. The company accomplishes this by providing access to the satellite constellation as well as the world’s cellular networks — all with one phone, one phone number and one customer bill. The company believes it will be the only wireless telecommunications company in operation that will be able to offer this comprehensive global communications service.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

(Get Rating)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services. It also provides mobile and satellite telecommunication, electronic money, e-commerce, financing, consultancy and security, real estate, insurance brokerage, training, wholesale telephony, retail, marketing, overdue accounts management, wholesale broadband, and infrastructure services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium World Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium World Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.