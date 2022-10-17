MyMD Pharmaceuticals (MYMD) & Its Peers Critical Survey

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare MyMD Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors 215 561 1152 18 2.50

Profitability

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 77.42%. Given MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MyMD Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -77.76% -69.92% MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,633.25% -56.18% -26.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million -$29.89 million -5.50 MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors $411.38 million $32.43 million -65.39

MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals. MyMD Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.44, indicating that their average share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MyMD Pharmaceuticals peers beat MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression. It is also developing Supera-CBD, a synthetic derivative of cannabidiol for treating chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

