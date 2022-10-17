JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $65.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.38.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average is $70.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 22,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $24,202,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.