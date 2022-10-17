Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RLMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $186.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 72,680 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

