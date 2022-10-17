Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) vs. Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) and Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Philip Morris International and Hempacco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Philip Morris International $82.22 billion 1.61 $9.11 billion $5.82 14.65 Hempacco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than Hempacco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

76.0% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Philip Morris International and Hempacco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Philip Morris International 0 4 3 0 2.43 Hempacco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Philip Morris International currently has a consensus target price of $107.78, suggesting a potential upside of 26.41%. Given Philip Morris International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Philip Morris International is more favorable than Hempacco.

Profitability

This table compares Philip Morris International and Hempacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Philip Morris International 11.05% -115.36% 22.51% Hempacco N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Philip Morris International beats Hempacco on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States. The company offers its smoke-free products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, Parliament HeatSticks, and TEREA brands, as well as the KT&G-licensed brands, Fiit, and Miix. It also sells its products under the Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, and Philip Morris brands. In addition, the company owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna A, and Sampoerna U in Indonesia; and Fortune and Jackpot in the Philippines. The company sells its smoke-free products in 71 markets. Philip Morris International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc. manufactures and sells smokable hemp and herb products in California. It offers The Real Stuff hemp smokables. The company was formerly known as The Hempacco Co., Inc. and changed its name to Hempacco Co., Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Hempacco Co., Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Green Globe International, Inc.

