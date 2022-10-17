CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Lifted to Buy at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CSX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut shares of CSX from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.42.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 2.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of CSX by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

