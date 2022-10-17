Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Charge Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Charge Enterprises alerts:

Charge Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRGE opened at $1.79 on Friday. Charge Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Institutional Trading of Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises ( NASDAQ:CRGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.04 million during the quarter. Charge Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 288.82% and a negative net margin of 12.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRGE. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $9,039,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $4,684,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $1,405,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $392,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.