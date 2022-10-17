Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EHAB. Citigroup began coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

EHAB stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Enhabit has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $268.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enhabit will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. acquired 4,500 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enhabit news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. purchased 4,500 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erin Hoeflinger purchased 6,030 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $82,128.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,979.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 46,942 shares of company stock worth $645,314 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth $3,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

