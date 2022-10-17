ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) PT Lowered to $187.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on ExlService in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.71.

ExlService Price Performance

EXLS opened at $152.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.33. ExlService has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $179.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. ExlService’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in ExlService by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,631,000 after buying an additional 674,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 90.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after buying an additional 273,244 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 49.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,364,000 after purchasing an additional 216,548 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 42.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,153,000 after buying an additional 192,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

