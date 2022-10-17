Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Charge Enterprises Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CRGE opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.30. Charge Enterprises has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.
Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charge Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 288.82% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $181.04 million during the quarter.
About Charge Enterprises
Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.
