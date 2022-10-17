Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Charge Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRGE opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.30. Charge Enterprises has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charge Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 288.82% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $181.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charge Enterprises

About Charge Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises in the second quarter worth $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises in the second quarter worth $160,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises in the second quarter worth $49,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $9,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

