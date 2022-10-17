Robert W. Baird Cuts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $34.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird to $34.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of CSX to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.42.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $27.31 on Thursday. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

