Guggenheim Boosts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $72.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Shares of AXSM opened at $48.00 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

