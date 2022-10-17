BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Raised to $27.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BJRI has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

BJRI stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $613.09 million, a P/E ratio of -118.82 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $39.42.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 84.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

