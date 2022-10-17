Robert W. Baird Lowers Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $77.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BECN. Stephens reduced their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.61. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $65.30.

Insider Activity

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 103,931 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,843,495.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,008 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 207,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,408,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $2,426,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.