Citigroup Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $169.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $204.00 to $169.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Macquarie started coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. Baidu has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $182.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.23 and a 200 day moving average of $133.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Baidu by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Baidu by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

