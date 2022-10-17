Citigroup Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $169.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $204.00 to $169.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Macquarie started coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $212.00.
Baidu Trading Down 6.4 %
Shares of BIDU stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. Baidu has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $182.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.23 and a 200 day moving average of $133.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
