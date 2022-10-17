The Goldman Sachs Group Trims CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Target Price to $3.70

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.30 to $3.70 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of CalAmp from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.18.

CalAmp Stock Performance

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $120.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.31. CalAmp has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $10.68.

Insider Transactions at CalAmp

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.27 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CalAmp will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,159.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,159.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $197,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,884,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,395,631.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 533,000 shares of company stock worth $2,140,312 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CalAmp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,565,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after buying an additional 56,058 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,952,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after buying an additional 205,179 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,958,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 1,823.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 1,595,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

