StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Stock Up 10.1 %
NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.73.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 55.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cemtrex
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cemtrex (CETX)
- Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
- Should Investors Look to Bag Shares of Kroger’s or Albertson’s?
- United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.