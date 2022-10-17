StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Up 10.1 %

NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.73.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 55.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

