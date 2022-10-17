BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered BTRS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered BTRS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BTRS presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS Stock Down 0.2 %

BTRS opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.25. BTRS has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. On average, analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,313,652.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTRS

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in BTRS by 48.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BTRS

(Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.