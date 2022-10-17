Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.67.

Braze Price Performance

Braze stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13. Braze has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $98.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 152,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,333,090.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 474,764 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 152,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,333,090.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 474,764 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 376,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $13,191,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 626,857 shares in the company, valued at $21,939,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 793,347 shares of company stock worth $27,583,572 and sold 119,956 shares worth $5,097,156. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Braze by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after buying an additional 4,128,680 shares during the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,235,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $55,888,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $35,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Further Reading

