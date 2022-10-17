Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMLS. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

CMLS opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $236.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.80 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 36.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

