Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stephens currently has a $26.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ANIK opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.21 million, a PE ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 0.89. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $45.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

