Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.80.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $60.10 on Friday. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.88.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,233,692.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,803 shares of company stock worth $2,653,366 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Alarm.com by 11.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 132.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

