Credit Suisse Group Lowers AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target to $9.50

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $9.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AGNC. BTIG Research reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.94.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $7.89 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.18.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 36.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 198,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,296 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.4% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 35,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

