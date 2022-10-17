Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alkermes to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. Alkermes has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.01 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 132.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Articles

