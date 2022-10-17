Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Whitbread (LON:WTB) Target Price to GBX 3,100

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,170 ($38.30) to GBX 3,100 ($37.46) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Whitbread has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,701.25 ($44.72).

Whitbread Stock Performance

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,508 ($30.30) on Friday. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,538.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,631. The firm has a market cap of £5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 11,942.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

