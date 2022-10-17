Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Norcros Price Performance

NXR opened at GBX 176 ($2.13) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £157.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.90. Norcros has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 351.32 ($4.25). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 204.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 225.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37.

Get Norcros alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norcros news, insider Nick Kelsall sold 25,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.72), for a total value of £56,749.50 ($68,571.17).

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

Recommended Stories

